Unity Month at Marshall University brings campus celebration, recognition of diversity

By TIARA BROWN

The Parthenon

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The second annual Unity Month kicks off Friday with Lessons in Drag. Unity Month was created in order to invoke conversation, celebrate diversity and create an inclusive atmosphere, said Zelideth Rivas, head organizer of Unity Month and professor at Marshall.

“Unity month seeks to promote the diversity of people, cultures, different languages at Marshall University and also to unite Marshall University under one banner,” Rivas said.

With graduation coming up, this month is a nice way of reminding people what the college can be and what they will be taking with them once they walk across the stage and begin their lives and careers beyond Marshall, Rivas said.

