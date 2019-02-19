Union leaders call for West Virginia public school workers strike beginning today
By RYAN QUINN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A little less than a year since the start of West Virginia’s first statewide public school workers strike, leaders of the state’s three major school employee unions called Monday evening for another strike to begin, starting Tuesday, over the education overhaul bill.
All but one of West Virginia’s 55 countywide public school systems canceled school Tuesday. The outlier was Putnam County, which is among West Virginia’s wealthier counties and is near the state Capitol.
“We are taking action,” said Fred Albert, president of the West Virginia branch of the American Federation of Teachers union. “We are left no other choice, but, as of tomorrow, we are calling a statewide strike.”
