Union leaders call for West Virginia public school workers strike beginning today

By RYAN QUINN

West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee and other union leaders of the WVEA, AFT-WV and WVSSPA call for a statewide strike beginning Tuesday at a news conference outside the Senate chamber at the West Virginia Capitol in Charleston, W.Va., on Monday evening. When asked how long the strike would last, leaders said decisions are being made “day by day.”
(Gazette-Mail photo by Craig Hudson)

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A little less than a year since the start of West Virginia’s first statewide public school workers strike, leaders of the state’s three major school employee unions called Monday evening for another strike to begin, starting Tuesday, over the education overhaul bill.

All but one of West Virginia’s 55 countywide public school systems canceled school Tuesday. The outlier was Putnam County, which is among West Virginia’s wealthier counties and is near the state Capitol.

“We are taking action,” said Fred Albert, president of the West Virginia branch of the American Federation of Teachers union. “We are left no other choice, but, as of tomorrow, we are calling a statewide strike.”

