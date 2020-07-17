Uncovering mask benefits: WVU team simulates the spread of COVID-19 droplets in new video

From WVU Today:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — If you need a visual cue to don a face covering, a team of West Virginia University researchers simulated COVID-19 droplets spraying between two mannequin heads in various states – masked and unmasked.

“It’s important that the users understand that nothing is 100 percent effective, but rather wearing a mask is a part of a series of behavior changes during the COVID pandemic that we can take that decreases the chance of us contracting COVID from another person.” —Timothy Nurkiewicz, director of the WVU Center for Inhalation Toxicology

Using blue dye to represent coronavirus droplets, the Center for Inhalation Toxicology in the WVU School of Medicine produced “coughs” discharging from a mannequin’s mouth to see where droplets would land.

If you think coughing into your hand or wearing a mask in the vicinity of an unmasked person is safe enough, see for yourself in this video.