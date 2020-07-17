U.S. Senators Manchin, Capito announce nearly $2 million for maternal, child health services in West Virginia

From the Office of U.S. Sen. Manchin:

Charleston, WV – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $1,910,421 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for maternal and child health services in West Virginia through the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and for research for mothers and children at West Virginia University (WVU).

“The COVID-19 pandemic has put an even brighter spotlight on the necessity of healthcare access for all West Virginians. I am pleased that HHS is investing in maternal and child health services which are so vital, especially during a global health crisis that continues to affect the lives of every West Virginian. This funding will help provide access to necessary healthcare for our mothers and children across the state and will support research for mothers and children through WVU. I will keep fighting for funding that supports our healthcare providers, health centers, and front line workers during this pandemic,” said Senator Manchin.

“The mothers and children of our state deserve access to the services and resources they need to stay healthy. Grants like these are incredibly important and will provide much-needed support for maternal and child health services. Additionally, this funding will support children who are impacted by adverse childhood experiences. Last summer, I introduced bipartisan legislation to address childhood trauma and provide the next generation the support they need to pursue a strong and healthy future. I will continue to advocate for our mothers and children in West Virginia through my role on the Senate Appropriations Committee and look forward to seeing how this funding will positively impact West Virginians,” said Senator Capito.

Individual awards listed below: