U.S. Senators Manchin, Capito announce $47 million in HUD funds for W.Va.

Release from the Office of Senator Joe Manchin:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $47,559,125 from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for various housing development programs across West Virginia.

“Every West Virginian deserves to have a roof over their head, regardless of where they live or their background. This funding will help provide that basic necessity for people across our state. I am proud of HUD’s investment into our state and our housing programs which help provide affordable housing, developing public housing projects, expanding economic opportunities, and providing permanent housing options for those experiencing homelessness. These are essential programs that benefit many West Virginians, and I will continue to advocate for these HUD programs that provide so much for our citizens,” said Senator Manchin.

“It is such great news that HUD is continuing their commitment to West Virginia by providing funding to develop communities in our state. These grants will not only expand economic opportunities and sustainable living environments, but also help those who have stumbled to get back on their feet,” Senator Capito said. “I will continue to fight for funding that provides housing support and work with HUD to help those in need.”

Individual awards listed below:

Public Housing Capital Fund

· $3,390,352 – Charleston/Kanawha Housing Authority

· $1,187,814 – Housing Authority of the City of Wheeling

· $1,833,630 – Housing Authority of the City of Huntington

· $356,641 – Housing Authority of the City of Parkersburg

· $635,940 – Housing Authority of the City of Martinsburg

· $320,713 – Housing Authority of the City of Mount Hope

· $556,037 – Housing Authority of the City of Williamson

· $327,591 – Fairmont/Morgantown Housing Authority

· $187,254 – Housing Authority of the City of Keyser

· $497,813 – Housing Authority of the City of Moundsville

· $450,783 – Housing Authority of the City of Grafton

· $177,128 – Housing Authority of the City of Buckhannon

· $329,447 – Housing Authority of Benwood and McMechen

· $523,109 – Housing Authority of the City of Beckley

· $211,811 – Housing Authority of the City of Weirton

· $315,019 – Housing Authority of the City of Pt. Pleasant

· $379,121 – Housing Authority of the City of Bluefield

· $158,957 – Housing Authority of the City of Elkins

· $181,072 – Housing Authority of the City of St. Albans

· $240,880 – Housing Authority of the City of South Charleston

· $208,502 – Housing Authority of the City of Dunbar

· $248,744 – Housing Authority of the City of Spencer

· $699,824 – Clarksburg/Harrison Housing Authority

· $102,428 – Housing Authority of the City of Weston

· $195,193 – Housing Authority of the City of Piedmont

· $358,328 – Housing Authority of the County of Jackson

· $105,109 – Housing Authority of Mingo County

· $120,037 – Housing Authority of Raleigh County

· $175,194 – Housing Authority of Boone County

· $148,289 – Housing Authority of the City of Romney

Community Development Block Grants

· $335,340 – Beckley

· $1,516,617 – Charleston

· $1,798,713 – Huntington

· $358,028 – Martinsburg

· $427,265 – Morgantown

· $900,469 – Parkersburg

· $107,954 – Vienna

· $424,688 – Weirton

· $1,183,926 – Wheeling

· $14,258,806 – West Virginia Nonentitlement

· $1,585,000 – West Virginia Nonentitlement

HOME Grants

· $674,138 – Charleston

· $698,488 – Huntington

· $499,298 – Martinsburg

· $351,911 – Parkersburg

· $321,835 – Wheeling

· $5,110,143 – West Virginia Nonentitlement

Emergency Solutions Grants

· $156,111 – Huntington

· $1,650,273 – West Virginia Nonentitlement

HOPWA Grants

· $577,362 – West Virginia Nonentitlement