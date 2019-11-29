U.S. Senators Manchin, Capito announce $4.6 million for W.Va. airports

From the office of Sen. Manchin:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $4,600,000 from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP) for airport runway construction and rehabilitation in West Virginia.

“In West Virginia, our airports help drive our economy and boost our tourism industry. Ensuring they receive the resources they need is crucial and this funding will help airports in West Virginia make the needed improvements and repairs so they can continue to operate. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Transportation Subcommittee and one of the only aviators in the Senate, I always have our West Virginia airports in mind and will continue to ensure they receive the funding they need,” said Senator Manchin.

“This is great news for these West Virginia airports. I’ve talked with DOT directly about the importance of focusing funding on smaller, more rural airports because of the impact they have in communities across the nation,” Senator Capito said. “The projects this funding supports keep our airports safe and more efficient.”

Individual awards listed below:

· $2,300,000 – Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport

· $2,300,000 – Greenbrier Valley Airport