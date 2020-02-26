U.S. Senators Manchin, Capito announce $2,243,658 for Head Start programs in W.Va.

From the office of Sen. Joe Manchin:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $2,243,658 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for Head Start programs in West Virginia.

“Early education is an essential part of our children’s lives and will ensure a brighter future for generations to come. Head Start ensures that every child they serve, no matter their background or circumstance, have the skills and knowledge needed to be successful throughout their education. I have been a proud longtime supporter of Head Start programs and truly appreciate the work and dedication these programs show to our students. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I am proud to have secured increased funding for Head Start programs across West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin.

“Providing adequate resources for our youth in West Virginia is a direct investment into the welfare of our children, as well as the overall future of our state” said Senator Capito. “Head Start does a fantastic job in preparing our children for the challenges of the future, and giving them the tools they need to overcome adversity. I understand how vital the education process is to the success of our students, and I will continue to fight for necessary resources our youth need.”

