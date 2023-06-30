U.S. Senators Manchin and Capito announce $4.7 Million ARC Grant for Career, Technical Education in WV

Funding to Education Alliance for the Career Acceleration, Readiness, and Employment Experiences for ARC Region Students (CAREERS) project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, have announced $4,720,580 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to the Education Alliance for the Career Acceleration, Readiness, and Employment Experiences for ARC Region Students (CAREERS) project.

This federal investment will support students’ career readiness by increasing work-based learning and mentoring experiences as well as support the region’s economy by filling job vacancies with qualified employees.

“Innovative programs like the CAREERS project are critical to opening doors for West Virginia students with job opportunities and future success,” said Senator Manchin. “This funding will help create career pathways to high-skill, high-wage jobs in both manufacturing and healthcare for high school students in West Virginia. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to boost economic growth across Appalachia and ensure West Virginians have the resources and tools they need to thrive.”

Senato Capito, who is also ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, had this to say about the grant though the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“As we make record investments in our nation’s core infrastructure, it’s also critical to invest in preparing America’s workforce to meet the needs of our economy now and in the future. I’m thrilled West Virginia is receiving a significant amount of funding to assist with career and technical education, and I’ll continue to work to deliver more resources that set our state up for success.”

Individual award details:

· $4,720,580 – Education Alliance for Business and Community for Public Schools: Career Acceleration, Readiness, and Employment Experiences for Students (CAREERS)

A $4.7 million ARISE grant to Education Alliance will support a new project to mentor, train and prepare underserved high school students in West Virginia and Mississippi for careers in manufacturing and healthcare. In partnership with Toyota in West Virginia and Mississippi, West Virginia Jefferson Medical Center, J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital/Children’s Hospital, and five county schools, the Education Alliance’s ARISE project seeks to transform the region’s workforce ecosystem to meet industry workforce needs and increase access to career exploration and training for underserved high school students and their families in Appalachia.