U.S. Senators Manchin and Capito announce $2.3 million to support two West Virginia health centers

Funding to help Valley Health Care in Mill Creek and Belington Community Medical Services Association

WV Press Release Sharing

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $2,399,819 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to support two West Virginia health centers.

The funding is made possible through the HHS Health Center Cluster Grant Program and will help ensure Valley Health Care in Mill Creek and Belington Community Medical Services Association in Belington have the resources they need to deliver health services.

“Our healthcare providers and health centers continue to go above and beyond to care for their fellow West Virginians, and we must ensure they have the resources they need to support healthy, safe communities,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $2.3 million in Valley Health Care and Belington Community Medical Services Association to help provide essential medical services and ensure West Virginians have accessible healthcare. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for the Mill Creek and Belington communities. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure quality, affordable health services for every West Virginian across the Mountain State.”

“Health centers throughout West Virginia play an important role in providing resources and services to maintain healthy communities,” Senator Capito said. “I’m glad to see this funding headed to facilities in Mill Creek and Belington, allowing them to continue supporting a broad range of health care services and ensuring patients can access quality care.”

Individual awards listed below: