U.S. Senators hear from public on New River Gorge Park and Preserve Act

By Jordan Hatfield The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Should the federal government create the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve?

That was the question Saturday at a U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources field hearing took place Saturday as members of the public had the opportunity to give their opinions on the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Act — a piece of legislation that would re-designate the New River Gorge National River as the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

The piece of legislation was introduced by U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., ranking member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., who both say designating the river as the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve will boost the tourism industry, which will help the state’s economy.

The legislation would have the National Park and Preserve consist of 72,186 acres. The National Preserve would have 64,495 acres, and hunting and fishing will be allowed, and the National Park side will have 7,691 acres and will consist of four areas: The Lower Gorge, Thurmond, Grandview and Sandstone Falls.

Hunting would be restricted on the National Park side if the legislation passes. Some areas making up the National Park currently restrict hunting, but this brings forward a concern for some hunters, because if passed, the legislation would require they lose another 4,385 acres to hunt on.

While some hunters are opposed to the new designation, many members of the public spoke in favor of it during Saturday’s public hearing.

Jack David Woodrum, president of the Summers County Commission, is on board with the designation. He said he supports Manchin and Capito in believing it will improve the state’s economy. …

