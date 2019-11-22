U.S. Senators Capito, Manchin announce more than $49 million for rural water infrastructure in W.Va.

From the Office of Senator Shelley Moore Capito:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced two loan and grant combinations totaling $49,299,000 to support water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Funding is provided by the Department of Agriculture (USDA).

“These are big investments for big projects,” Senator Capito said. “The Lewisburg projects includes upgrades that will benefit more than 4700 residential and commercial users. The waterline projects in the Monumental Public Service District will replace short sidelines and install a new centrally located tank to better serve customers at higher elevations. I’m glad to see USDA recognizing the infrastructure needs of West Virginia.”

“Investing in infrastructure is critical to maintaining a clean water supply for all of our residents, especially those who live in the rural areas of our state. These investments will help expand drinking water containment and wastewater treatment systems so that all West Virginians have access to clean water and sanitation, no matter where they live. West Virginia needs billions of dollars in water infrastructure investment. These awards are just a drop in the bucket, but every bit counts. That’s why, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for funding that supports resources for communities across West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin.

Individual awards listed below:

· City of Lewisburg — $33,834,000 (loan) + 3,684,000 (grant)

· Monumental Public Service District — $6,642,000 (loan) + 5,139,000 (grant)