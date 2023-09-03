U.S. Senator Manchin tours Mountain Valley Pipeline construction site in Summers County

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, last week visited Summers County to tour a construction site for the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV, chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, talks with workers in Summers County as he tours a construction site for the Mountain Valley Pipeline. Courtesy Photo.

“To see West Virginians hard at work on this pipeline fills me with pride and excitement,” said Senator Manchin. “The Mountain Valley Pipeline allows us to get more of the abundant natural resources we’re blessed with to the rest of the country— strengthening America’s energy security and lowering energy costs for families. West Virginia is America’s Energy MVP, not only because we power our nation, but also because we demonstrate that when we work together, we can accomplish great things for our country.”

Senator Manchin began championing the effort to complete the pipeline in February 2022, which will create more than 4,500 jobs to finish construction, generate $50 million in tax revenue and more than $175 million in royalties for West Virginia landowners.

