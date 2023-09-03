U.S. Senator Manchin tours Mountain Valley Pipeline construction site in Summers County

WV Press Release Sharing
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, last week visited Summers County to tour a construction site for the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
“To see West Virginians hard at work on this pipeline fills me with pride and excitement,” said Senator Manchin. “The Mountain Valley Pipeline allows us to get more of the abundant natural resources we’re blessed with to the rest of the country— strengthening America’s energy security and lowering energy costs for families. West Virginia is America’s Energy MVP, not only because we power our nation, but also because we demonstrate that when we work together, we can accomplish great things for our country.”
Senator Manchin began championing the effort to complete the pipeline in February 2022, which will create more than 4,500 jobs to finish construction, generate $50 million in tax revenue and more than $175 million in royalties for West Virginia landowners.
A timeline of Senator Manchin’s public efforts for the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline is below:
Senator Manchin Public Efforts for Completion of Mountain Valley Pipeline:
- July 28th, 2023: Senator Manchin released a statement on Mountain Valley Pipeline resuming
construction.
- July 18th, 2023: Senator Manchin filed an Amicus Curiae — Friend of the Court — brief with
the U.S. Supreme Court in support of Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC’s, emergency application
to vacate the stays of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit that are blocking
completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
- July 11th, 2023: Senator Manchin released a statement following a decision by the U.S. Court of
Appeals for the 4th Circuit to stay construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline through
Jefferson National Forest. The Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 ratified and approved all
necessary permits for Mountain Valley Pipeline in order for construction to resume and stated
that no court shall have jurisdiction to consider further litigation of these permits.
- June 23rd, 2023: Senator Manchin released a statement following the U.S. Army Corps of
Engineers’ issuance of a Department of the Army water crossing permit authorizing the
Mountain Valley Pipeline.
- June 5th, 2023: Senator Manchin traveled throughout West Virginia to highlight the enactment
of legislation to complete the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) in the bipartisan debt ceiling
agreement.
- June 1st, 2023: Senator Manchin secured the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline in the
Fiscal Responsibility Act.
- May 19th, 2023: Senator Manchin released a statement on the Bureau of Land Management’s
approval of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
- May 16th, 2023: Senator Manchin released a statement following the U.S. Forest Service’s
approval for the Mountain Valley Pipeline to pass through Jefferson National Forest.
- May 11th, 2023: During a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing, Chairman
Manchin highlighted the Mountain Valley Pipeline and high-voltage transmission as examples of
how the United States’ current permitting processes are delaying vital energy infrastructure
projects that would strengthen our energy and national security.
- May 10th, 2023: Senator Manchin gained additional public support from the White House for
the Mountain Valley Pipeline. Senior Advisor to the President for Clean Energy Innovation and
Implementation John Podesta states the President’s continued support for the Senator’s
permitting reform, including language to complete the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
- May 2nd, 2023: Senator Manchin reintroduced the Building American Energy Security Act of
2023, which includes language to finish the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
- April 21st, 2023: Senator Manchin gained support from Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer
Granholm for the Mountain Valley Pipeline in a letter to FERC, calling for expedited
consideration of the project based on “the view that the MVP project will enhance the Nation’s
critical infrastructure for energy and national security. Secretary reiterates her support for its
completion on May 18th, 2023.
- April 4th, 2023: Senator Manchin released a statement on the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals
decision to further delay the construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
January 25th, 2023: Senator Manchin met with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy to
discuss debt limit.
- December 13th, 2022: Senator Manchin released a statement urging his Senate colleagues to
support the inclusion of bipartisan, comprehensive permitting reform, which included language
to complete the Mountain Valley Pipeline, as an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2023 NDAA. The
bipartisan vote tally was 47-47 with 40 Democrats and 7 Republicans supporting Senator
Manchin’s permitting reform and MVP legislation.
December 7th, 2022: Senator Manchin released the full text of the Building American Energy
Security Act of 2022, a revised proposal for comprehensive energy permitting reform, including
the Mountain Valley Pipeline completion language, that reflected additional input from his
Republican colleagues. He also urged his colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support
amending the NDAA to include this comprehensive, bipartisan permitting reform and complete
the critical Mountain Valley Pipeline.
- October 12, 2022: Senator Manchin called on President Biden to take all immediate actions
within his authority to increase domestic energy production, including finishing the Mountain
Valley Pipeline, following an agreement from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting
Countries+ (OPEC+) to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day.
- September 21st, 2022: Senator Manchin’s Energy Independence and Security Act of 2022 is
released as part of the Continuing Resolution. This comprehensive energy permitting
reform legislation contained language to complete the Mountain Valley Pipeline, similar to the
final language included in the debt ceiling deal.
August 1, 2022: Manchin secured commitment from President Biden to allow the Mountain
Valley Pipeline to be finished.chin and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the Inflation
Reduction Act of 2022, which included a commitment from Schumer, Pelosi, WH to advance
Senator Manchin’s permitting reform legislation.
July 20th, 2022: Senator Manchin led a letter to FERC, calling for the approval of the Mountain
Valley Pipeline’s pending request for a four-year extension. FERC issued the extension the
following month.
- April 11th. 2022: Senator Manchin released a statement after FERC released a unanimous order
progressing the construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
- March 10th, 2022: During a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing,
Chairman Manchin delivered remarks on ensuring energy security for the United States and its
allies, including the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
- March 3rd, 2022: During a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing, Chairman
Manchin urged the federal government and the private sector to put politics aside and invest in
our energy independence, such as with projects like the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
- February 8th, 2022: During a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing,
Chairman Manchin questioned the Department of the Interior nominee on the status of the
Mountain Valley Pipeline and it’s role in American energy security.