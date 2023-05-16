U.S. Senator Manchin: I will keep pushing to complete the last 20 miles of the Mountain Valley Pipeline

WV Press Release Sharing

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, released the below statement following the U.S. Forest Service’s approval for the Mountain Valley Pipeline to pass through Jefferson National Forest.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

“The Mountain Valley Pipeline is a crucial piece of energy infrastructure that will help balance global supply and demand while strengthening our energy and national security. The Forest Service has now reviewed and signed-off on this project three separate times, which should provide confidence for everyone, including the courts, that the review has been exceptionally thorough. While I’m pleased with the announcement from the Forest Service, the job isn’t done yet, and I will keep pushing the Administration and all involved to finally complete the last 20 miles of this vital pipeline.”