U.S. Senator Manchin applauds meeting between West Virginia University, Virgin Hyperloop One

From the Office of U.S. Senator Joe Manchin:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV, applauded the meeting between West Virginia University (WVU) and Virgin Hyperloop One on the prospect of building their proposed certification and test center in West Virginia.

Last week, Senator Manchin sent a letter advocating for Virgin Hyperloop One to build their proposed certification and test center in West Virginia to Sir Richard Branson, Chairman of Virgin Group, the parent organization of Virgin Hyperloop One.

“It is great to see WVU and Virgin Hyperloop One meet about the possibility of Virgin Hyperloop One building their certification and test center in West Virginia. I believe that the relationship between West Virginia and Virgin Hyperloop One could be incredibly strong and that our great state has exactly what they’re looking for in a location. I look forward to working with WVU and Virgin Hyperloop One to advocate for this partnership and will do whatever I can to make this a reality for West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin.

“West Virginia University is excited to explore the opportunity to work with Hyperloop One,“ West Virginia University President Gordon Gee said. ”It is only fitting that West Virginia University, as an R1 research university, and the state lend our expertise to Hyperloop One in developing a dynamic vision for transportation moving into the next frontier of connectivity.”

Senator Manchin’s letter to Sir Richard Branson can be read here.

Senator Manchin previously met with the leadership team of Virgin Hyperloop One on October 16th to discuss the possibility of building the center in West Virginia. Following that meeting, Virgin Hyperloop One released a request for proposals earlier this month to states, regional or local governments, and other organizations – including West Virginia – to create a certification and test center to establish regulatory standards for the new technology. Senator Manchin is a member of the Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee, which will oversee the Department of Transportation’s newly-formed Non-Traditional and Emerging Transportation Technology (NETT) Council and is intended to support innovative transportation projects like hyperloop.