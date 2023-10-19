U.S. Senator Manchin announces $22.4 million from U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to upgrade Weirton water treatment plant

WV Press Release Sharing

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced $22,470,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the City of Weirton. The funding will support upgrading Weirton’s water treatment plant from a capacity of 4 million gallons per day to 8 million gallons per day.

“Every West Virginian deserves clean water to drink, and today’s announcement is great news for the Weirton community,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased the EPA is investing more than $22.4 million to upgrade the city’s water treatment plant, which will double its daily capacity. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian across the Mountain State has access to clean, reliable water.”

The funding announced today will construct four new groundwater well laterals, two pre-sedimentation basins, four air strippers, two rapid mixers, two flocculators, two settling basins, four gravity filter beds, a filter backwash decant tank, one sludge thickener basin, and one additional plate and frame sludge press. The project will also remove and replace the existing pumps, clean out the circular clarifiers, expand the existing clearwell, redesign the chemical injection system, overhaul the HVAC system, consolidate the plant’s multiple electrical services and perform pipe upgrades. These upgrades will lead to an increase in the plant capacity from 4 million gallons per day to 8 million gallons per day.