U.S. Senator Manchin announces $17.3 million for seven West Virginia Rural Development projects

By WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV, member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, has announced $17,379,983 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development program for seven projects across West Virginia.

This funding will support renovating a building into a health clinic to expand Boone Memorial Hospital, upgrading water infrastructure in Bradshaw and Lavalette, rehabilitating a housing complex in Kermit, constructing a new health department facility in Moorefield and purchasing city vehicles for Smithers and Weston.

“Investing in our communities spurs economic development and creates good-paying, long-term jobs,” said Senator Manchin. “I am pleased USDA is investing more than $17.3 million in these seven critical projects across our great state, including a historic $14.3 million expansion of Boone Memorial Hospital. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for decades to come and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure rural communities across the Mountain State have what they need to thrive.”

Individual awards listed below: