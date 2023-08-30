U.S. Senator Joe Manchin applauds selection of the first 10 prescription drugs for Medicare price negotiations

WV Press Release Sharing

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) applauded the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS) selection of the first ten prescription drugs for Medicare price negotiations, as directed by the Inflation Reduction Act. This new authority will reduce drugs prices for West Virginians and Americans through the first-ever direct negotiations between Medicare and pharmaceutical manufacturers over a set of medicines.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin

“Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, drug costs for millions of families across the country are on their way down. In addition to allowing Medicare price negotiations for drugs like Eliquis and Xarelto, representing over $30 billion in annual Medicare Part D spending, the IRA capped Medicare recipients’ insulin cost at $35 a month which is a significant savings for more than 400,000 West Virginians and millions of Americans. No family should have to choose between life-saving medication and putting food on their table or a roof over their heads. I will continue working to ensure the IRA is implemented correctly to reduce costs for folks across the country,” said Senator Manchin.

Prescription drugs selected for Medicare price negotiations:

· Eliquis

· Jardiance

· Xarelto

· Januvia

· Farxiga

· Entresto

· Enbrel

· Imbruvica

· Stelara

· Fiasp; Fiasp FlexTouch; Fiasp PenFill; NovoLog; NovoLog FlexPen; NovoLog PenFill