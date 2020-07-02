U.S. Senator Capito questions officials about use of college athletes’ name, image, likeness

See video of the Senator’s questions

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., this week participated in a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing entitled “Exploring a Compensation Framework for Intercollegiate Athletes.” The is the second hearing exploring name, image, and likeness issues for college athletes.

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.

HIGHLIGHTS :

CONCERNS FOR FEMALE ATHLETES: “I have several concerns, and one is on the Title IX issue. Many of you mentioned this in your statements. I am concerned for the women athletes. My daughter was a Division I athlete. I was actually one [athlete] back in the day myself. We’ve come a long way obviously since the ‘70’s. I am concerned about what I could see developing inequities in the ability to earn from your name, image, and likeness for a female athlete as compared to the more higher-profile sports that the male athletes are playing.”

AGENTS APPROACHING STUDENT ATHLETES: “When does the agent approach the athlete? When they’re in ninth grade? When does the agent approach the athlete on campus to help them? I want to be a ‘yes,’ but I think this is going to be an issue on campus.”