U.S. Senator Capito: President Biden’s budget proposal likely ‘dead on arrival’

Senator says President has ‘misplaced priorities’

By Steven Allen Adams, Ogden Newspapers

CHARLESTON — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said a budget proposal for the next fiscal year from President Joe Biden is likely “dead on arrival” in Congress.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito

Speaking during a virtual briefing with West Virginia reporters from her offices on Capitol Hill Thursday, Capito, R-W.Va., called Biden’s budget for fiscal year 2024 a stealth tax increase on small business owners while ignoring the military support or funding for the southern border.

“The presidential budget is pretty much dead on arrival here in the Senate, but it is an expression of the President’s priorities,” Capito said. “Honestly, these are misplaced priorities.”

The White House released a budget for fiscal year 2024 beginning Oct. 1, outlining a $6.9 trillion proposal for members of Congress to consider. The comprehensive budget document includes multiple proposals, including restoring and expanding the pandemic-era Child Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit.

The budget would make permanent an $800 per year average health insurance premium cut through extended tax credits extended by the Inflation Reduction Act, as well as extend Medicaid expansion to states that have not opted in. It would reduce prescription drug costs, strengthen Medicare drug price negotiation powers, and cap the monthly price of insulin prescriptions.

Biden’s budget includes changes to the tax code to address insolvency issues for the Medicare Trust Fund, keeping it functioning for another 25 years. It also includes $150 billion in funding for Medicaid home and community-based services. …

Read more here: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2023/03/capito-biden-budget-going-nowhere-fast/