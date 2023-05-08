U.S. Senator Capito: Nucor’s permitting process with Corps of Engineers moving too slowly

By FRED PACE, [email protected]

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The federal permitting process for Nucor’s planned steel mill in Mason County is taking too much time, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito

“I absolutely think it’s moving too slowly,” Capito, R-W.Va., the ranking Republican member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, said during a virtual news conference on Thursday.

“I mean, I think I made that clear to the General and I’ve talked with him before.”

On Wednesday, Capito participated in a full committee hearing and asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, for an update on Nucor steel mill’s progress on the company’s Section 404 permit, and in particular the Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act. …

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/nucors-permitting-process-with-corps-of-engineers-moving-too-slowly-capito-says/article_c1d0bc3e-8096-5a85-a070-d658dd9be79b.html?utm_source=wvgazettemail.com&utm_campaign=%2Fnewsletters%2Fwvamupdate%2F%3F-dc%3D1683538217&utm_medium=email&utm_content=read%20more