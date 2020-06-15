U.S. Senator Capito issues statement on Supreme Court Ruling on Atlantic Coast Pipeline

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today released the below statement following the United States Supreme Court decision in favor of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline:

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.

“Our country has experienced tremendous growth in energy production over the last several years, which presents a huge opportunity for West Virginia’s economy. The Supreme Court decision today is welcome news for American families, jobs, security, and the energy economy. This project will allow for the expanded supplies of natural gas for residential and commercial heating and electricity generation, which will provide affordable energy for residents and businesses while also spurring economic development. Beyond this project though, this landmark decision overturns a disastrous Fourth Circuit decision that has regional and ultimately national implications. The Supreme Court has followed congressional intent in finding that the National Trail System, of which I am a strong advocate, is not to be a dragnet preventing construction of energy, electric, and transportation infrastructure around the country. West Virginia is energy rich, and we should make it easier to use energy resources produced right here at home to meet demand across the country. I worked with the administration and advocated strongly for this project and other natural gas pipelines because I know the economic benefits they afford West Virginia. I’m glad to see the Supreme Court’s decision today and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on jobs, security, our energy economy, and economic development.”

BACKGROUND:

In September 2017, Senator Capito sent a letter to Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) requesting that the commission complete its review of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) and issue an order approving the Atlantic Coast Pipeline to avoid further delay of the project.

In August 2018, Senator Capito sent a letter to FERC Secretary Kimberly Bose encouraging FERC and the relevant permitting agencies to quickly reconsider, correct, and reissue the necessary permits for several projects—one being the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.