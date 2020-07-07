U.S. Senator Capito issues statement on cancellation of Atlantic Coast Pipeline

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., has issued a statement on the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline:

“Today’s news that the Atlantic Coast Pipeline construction has been canceled is terrible and will cost West Virginia thousands of construction jobs. Our country has experienced tremendous growth in energy production over the last several years, which presents a huge opportunity for West Virginia’s economy. This project would have allowed for the expanded supplies of natural gas for residential and commercial heating and electricity generation, which would have provided affordable energy for residents and businesses while also spurring economic development. West Virginia is energy rich, and we should make it easier to use energy resources produced right here at home to meet demand across the country.”