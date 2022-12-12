U.S. Senator Capito encourages West Virginians to check their address on the FCC’s broadband map website

WV Press Release Sharing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., is encouraging West Virginians to check their address on the FCC’s broadband map website to make sure it’s accurately represented.

“This is important because we need to make sure we have the most accurate data when determining where our broadband resources are directed,” Capito said. Check your address by visiting: broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home

Capitol said she and her Senate colleagues recently sent a letter to secretaries of the U.S. Departments of Interior, Agriculture, and Commerce about the need to expand high-speed internet access in rural communities.

Internet providers are required to obtain permits from the federal government when installing telecommunications infrastructure on federal lands or for projects using federal funding. Right now, they face extensive delays in the permitting process. In our letter, my colleagues and I encourage the Biden administration to streamline the permitting process, close the digital divide, and expand high-speed internet in rural areas across the country. Learn more about that effort here.