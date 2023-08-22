U.S. Senator Capito announces resources for homelessness, mental health and addiction services in West Virginia

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Ranking Member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies, has announced funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for Marshall University, Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless, and Seneca Health Services, Inc. to help address homelessness, suicide prevention, mental health, and addiction in West Virginia.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito

“Our nation’s mental health and addiction crisis continues to harm far too many West Virginians and their families. Our response must be focused on the unique needs and challenges that individuals and communities face. Part of that effort is investing in programs that aim to help those struggling with homelessness, mental health, or addiction, and help put them on a path to recovery and ultimately reach their full potential,” Ranking Member Capito said.

Details on the individual awards are listed below:

· $500,000 for the Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless (Huntington, W.Va.) to support the Harmony House Treatment for Individuals Experiencing Homelessness (TIEH) initiative.

· $500,000 for Seneca Health Services, Inc. (Summersville, W.Va.) to support the Seneca Treatment for Individuals Experiencing Homelessness (TIEH) initiative.

· $102,000 for Marshall University Department of Social Work (Huntington, W.Va.) to facilitate a comprehensive public health approach to prevent suicide in institutions of higher education.