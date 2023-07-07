U.S. Senator Capito announces over $27 Million for Head Start projects, public health assistance, medical research

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Ranking Member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies, today announced $27,072,343 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support Head Start Projects across West Virginia, two public health initiatives regarding hospital preparedness and youth immunization, and funding two public health research projects at higher education institutions in West Virginia.

“I am glad to see HHS invest in these programs and initiatives, which will ultimately help create healthier communities across West Virginia,” Ranking Member Capito said. “This funding will not only strengthen child health services and strengthen hospital preparedness procedures, but it will also support health research at WVU and Bluefield State. These resources will also aim to help improve early childhood education in West Virginia.”

Individual awards listed below:

· $7,942,940 — Head Start funding for North-central West Virginia Community Action Association, Inc. (Fairmont, W.Va.)

· $7,622,492 —Head Start funding for Northern Panhandle Head Start, Inc.(Wheeling, W.Va.)

· $2,065,371 —Head Start funding for Upshur Human Resources, Inc. (Buckhannon, W.Va.)

· $1,851,756 —Funding for Immunization and Vaccines for Children to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) (Charleston, W.Va.)

· $1,625,075 —Head Start funding for the Monongalia County Board of Education (Morgantown, W.Va.)

· $1,419,786 — Funding for the Hospital Preparedness Program (HPP) to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) (Charleston, W.Va.)

· $1,329,982 — Head Start funding for the Greenbrier County Board of Education (Lewisburg, W.Va.)

· $920,866 — Head Start funding for the Monroe County Board of Education (Union, W.Va.)

· $444,000 —Allergy, immunology, and transplantation research funding awarded to Bluefield State University. (Bluefield, W.Va.)

· $225,000 — Arthritis research funding to West Virginia University (WVU) Research Corporation (Morgantown, W.Va.)