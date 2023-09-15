U.S. Senator Capito announces four Academy Days for West Virginia students interested in U.S. service academies ROTC scholarships

WV Press Release Sharing

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., has announced she will host four Academy Days this fall for West Virginia students interested in learning more about opportunities at the U.S. service academies and available Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) scholarships.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito

“One of my most important responsibilities as a U.S. Senator is nominating young West Virginians for admission to our nation’s service academies, and it is one that I always look forward to every year. I encourage all West Virginia students, parents, and educators interested in learning more about this incredible and prestigious opportunity to attend one of my Academy Days this fall,” Senator Capito said. “Doing so will provide them—and their families—with a better understanding of what it means to attend the U.S. Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine, Military/West Point, and Naval Academies or obtain an ROTC scholarship.”

During the events, various service academy admissions representatives and local ROTC scholarship program representatives will be available to answer questions and members of Senator Capito’s staff will provide information regarding her academy nomination application process. An appointment to a U.S. Service Academy is a fully funded education opportunity valued from $240,000 to more than $400,000.A representative from the Dept. of Defense’s Medical Examination Review Board (DoDMERB) will attend the September 23rd and 24th events.

Senator Capito’s Fall 2023 Academy Days events include:

Charleston Area

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Time: 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Location: South Charleston High School

Address: 1 Eagle Way, South Charleston, W.Va. 25309

Southern West Virginia

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Time: 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Location: Woodrow Wilson High School

Address: 400 Stanaford Road, Beckley, W.Va. 25801

Eastern Panhandle

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Time: 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Location: Spring Mills High School

Address: 499 Campus Drive, Martinsburg, W.Va. 25404

Northern West Virginia

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Time: 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Location: Bridgeport High School

Address: 515 Johnson Avenue, Bridgeport, W.Va. 26330