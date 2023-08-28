U.S. Senator Capito announces Congressionally directed spending award for the West Virginia Geological and Economic Survey

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) award from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to acquire a modern storage and viewing facility to help properly maintain the most comprehensive and diverse publicly available geological sample collection in West Virginia. This award was secured through a CDS request made by Senator Capito.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito

“This funding will allow the West Virginia Geological and Economic Survey to relocate its sample collection to a new, hygienic storage facility at the headquarters in Morgantown,” Senator Capito said. “The Survey provides an invaluable service to a state like ours through its mapping of our varied terrain, core sampling, and educational outreach. I am pleased to see this funding awarded so that we may maintain the utmost scientific standards.”

Individual award listed below:

· $1,980,000 for the West Virginia Department of Commerce, Geological and Economic Survey (Charleston, W.Va.) to support development of a facility to house West Virginia’s geological sample archive.