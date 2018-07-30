U.S. Sen. Manchin seeking data on health care premium rates in West Virginia

By WENDY HOLDREN

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has asked West Virginia health care providers for information on how they are determining their rate premiums for 2019.

Specifically, Manchin has asked CareSource and Highmark if efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare, were taken into consideration when deciding premium rates.

“Last year, West Virginians were hit with double digit rate increases, increasing West Virginians’ premiums by $71 per month,” Manchin said in the letter. “In December, Congressional Republicans passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which, among other things, repealed a fundamental healthcare provision without any replacement.”

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/manchin-seeking-data-on-health-care-premium-rates/article_5bf08343-a48b-5b5f-923e-1b5d109d0a38.html

See more from The Register-Herald