U.S. Sen. Manchin, Legislative Leaders Blair and Hanshaw welcome UNDBIO to West Virginia

CHARLESTON W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and the state legislative leadership, Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, have issued statements welcoming UNDBIO, a South Korean pharmaceutical company that provides diabetic care solutions, to West Virginia.

On Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice announced UNDBIO, a South Korean pharmaceutical company that provides diabetic care solutions, secured a lease with West Virginia University (WVU) to establish an insulin manufacturing facility in Morgantown.

Senator Manchin said, “Today’s announcement is great news for Americans living with diabetes and domestic manufacturing efforts here in West Virginia. Approximately 51 million people across the country live with diabetes, and this new facility will increase access to insulin for every West Virginian and American who needs it. I’m excited by UNDBIO’s decision to invest in the Mountain State and I look forward to seeing the benefits of this investment – including long-term, good-paying jobs and regional economic growth – for years to come.”

UNDBIO will invest $100,000,000 in the first phase of the project and create approximately 200 jobs in the first three years. During phase one of the project, UNDBIO will work to secure approval for its insulin product from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Once approved, UNDBIO will expand its operations and create additional jobs for the Monongalia County community.

Senate President Blair and House Speaker Hanshaw, R-Clay, issued a joint statement: “We couldn’t be happier to help welcome UNDBIO to West Virginia, and more importantly to welcome pharmaceutical manufacturing back to Morgantown. The support we know this company will receive throughout the state, from the Department of Economic Development, West Virginia University, Morgantown and Monongalia County, demonstrate how our state is able to move and act at the speed of business li

Gov. Justice said, “I am thrilled to make this announcement today and to welcome UNDBIO to Almost Heaven. The addition of these good-paying jobs, with the potential for more in the future, is great news for Morgantown and for our entire state. The Morgantown area has a strong manufacturing history and I am proud that UNDBIO will join our growing list of successful, world-leading manufacturing companies who’ve chosen the Mountain State.”