U.S. Sen. Manchin joins West Virginia State University roundtable discussion on broadband deployment, enhancement in West Virginia

WV Press Release Sharing

INSTITUTE, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV, visited West Virginia State University (WVSU) for a town hall with students, local officials and community leaders on broadband deployment and enhancement in West Virginia.

Following the town hall, Senator Manchin participated in a roundtable discussion with WVSU leadership to learn more about the University’s plans for a new School of Agriculture.

“It was great to be in Institute today with WVSU students, faculty, staff and so many members of the community for these two exciting events,” said Senator Manchin. “I was honored to share the good news of last month’s announcement of a $1.2 billion federal investment in West Virginia broadband projects that will be truly transformative for our state, and I will continue working with community partners like WVSU to ensure every West Virginian has the affordable, reliable Internet service they deserve. Additionally, I was pleased to learn more about the University’s plans for a new School of Agriculture, which will bolster workforce development and expand educational opportunities for our students. I’m grateful to everyone who helped make these events a reality, and I look forward to visiting WVSU again soon.”

The town hall was hosted in conjunction with the Student Freedom Initiative, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring access to an affordable college education for every student.