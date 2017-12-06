U.S. Sen. Manchin calls on West Virginians to share why Children’s Health Insurance Program is important to them

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV, is asking West Virginia families to share stories on how the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) has made an impact in their lives and the lives of their children. CHIP provides health insurance to almost 9 million children in America, and ensures that more than 21,000 children in West Virginia have access to the healthcare services they need.

Families wishing to share their CHIP stories can email them to chip@manchin.senate.gov. Senator Manchin will read your stories on the Senate Floor. He encourages you to include a photo of your family.

“As any West Virginian, I believe that we must take care of our children first and foremost. No matter where a child lives or how much their family makes, we owe it to them to make sure they receive the best health care available,” Senator Manchin said. “Congress’ failure to reauthorize CHIP is disgraceful. That is why I want to hear from my fellow West Virginians about what CHIP has done for you. I know your stories will inspire my colleagues to reauthorize the CHIP program so millions of kids aren’t in limbo and parents can rest easy knowing that their child has health care.”

CHIP expired on September 30, 2017. Unless the program is reauthorized, West Virginia is expected to freeze enrollment in the program on February 28, 2018. CHIP in West Virginia is currently 100% funded by the federal government. So without CHIP, tens of thousands of West Virginian children are at risk of losing health insurance coverage. Services covered by CHIP in West Virginia include: