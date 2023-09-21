U.S. Sen. Manchin announces $11.9 million to improve water and wastewater infrastructure in West Virginia

WV Press Release Sharing

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, has announced $11,977,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for four West Virginia projects. The funding will upgrade and improve water and wastewater infrastructure for communities across the state.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin

“The Appalachian Regional Commission continues to be a strong partner in revitalizing and strengthening our communities, and these investments are great news for the Mountain State. The funding announced today will upgrade and improve water and wastewater infrastructure for commercial and residential customers in Mingo, Lincoln, Webster and Barbour Counties, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the projects for years to come,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure all West Virginians have access to clean, safe water systems.”

Individuals awards listed below: