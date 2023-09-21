U.S. Sen. Manchin announces $11.9 million to improve water and wastewater infrastructure in West Virginia

WV Press Release Sharing
WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, has announced $11,977,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for four West Virginia projects. The funding will upgrade and improve water and wastewater infrastructure for communities across the state.
“The Appalachian Regional Commission continues to be a strong partner in revitalizing and strengthening our communities, and these investments are great news for the Mountain State. The funding announced today will upgrade and improve water and wastewater infrastructure for commercial and residential customers in Mingo, Lincoln, Webster and Barbour Counties, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the projects for years to come,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure all West Virginians have access to clean, safe water systems.”
Individuals awards listed below:
- $4,200,000 – City of Williamson: Water System Upgrades
- This project will significantly reduce water loss, increase efficiency, reduce maintenance costs, and allow contractors to spend more time on preventative maintenance than meter reading. The investment will result in improved service to 222 commercial and 1,520 residential customers.
- $3,325,000 – Hamlin Public Service District: Sewer System Improvements
- This project will improve wastewater service for 101 businesses and 586 households in Lincoln County.
- $3,000,000 – Cowen Public Service District: Birch River Route 82 Water Line Extension
- This project will extend 10.81 miles of water line to 58 residential and 2 commercial customers.
- $1,452,000 – Town of Junior: Water System Improvements
- This project will make essential replacements to 13,000 linear feet of the town’s water infrastructure, improve service to 395 households and help bring the water system back into compliance with state regulations.