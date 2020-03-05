U.S. Sen. Capito requests update on TSA protocols for handling airport passengers with coronavirus symptoms

Release from office of U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., on Wednesday requested an update on the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) protocols for passengers showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.

Sen. Capito, a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, on Wednesday attended a subcommittee hearing examining the coronavirus outbreak and the role of the aviation industry in containing the spread of the disease.

In addition to asking for an update on Transportation Security Administration (TSA) protocols for passengers showing symptoms and clarifying coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard, Sen. Capito also brought up her concerns about malicious scammers who may be trying to take advantage of the public health emergency.

“It’s pretty shameful that people would try to capitalize on what we see is some people’s growing fears and anxieties about what’s going on,” Sen. Capito said. “I know you all have cybersecurity capabilities within your agencies. Is this something that you are made aware of? That there’s people who are impersonating the World Health Organization?”

BACKGROUND ON CAPITO’S CORONAVIRUS EFFORTS:

Senator Capito continues to be focused on this issue, particularly in ensuring the appropriate agencies have the funding they need to mitigate the spread of the virus, test those feeling ill, and treat those infected. As chairman of the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, Senator Capito has made a point to ask the agencies she funds if they are prepared and ready to combat the coronavirus.

Additionally, Senator Capito has met with a number of officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services (WVDHHS) Commissioner and State Health Officer Dr. Cathy Slemp, members of the Coronavirus Taskforce, and others on the issue.

On Tuesday, Senator Capito questioned Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Administrator David Pekoske about TSA’s coordinating efforts with health agencies.

During a Homeland Security Appropriations subcommittee hearing last week, Chairman Capito asked Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Acting Secretary Chad Wolf about the department’s efforts to monitor and control the coronavirus.

Click here to watch Senator Capito’s questions during today’s hearing, and click here to watch the full subcommittee hearing.