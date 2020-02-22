U.S. Sen. Capito pitches support for West Virginia’s Minor League baseball teams

By GREG JORDAN Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, Va. — One of West Virginia’s senators visited a local baseball stadium Friday to learn more about the sport’s economic impact and give her support to keeping Minor League Baseball teams in the state.

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., stopped at Bowen Field to tour the facility and speak with local leaders. Two Minor League Baseball teams, the Bluefield Blue Jays at Bowen Field and the Princeton Rays at Hunnicutt Field, play their games in Mercer County.

In November 2019, the community learned that due to the current Professional Baseball Agreement between the Major League Baseball (MLB) and Minor League Baseball expiring when the 2020 season ends, more than 40 minor league teams may stop playing. These teams include nine of the 10 teams in the region’s Appalachian League.

After touring the baseball stadium’s locker rooms and training facilities, Capito spoke about the reason behind her visit. …

