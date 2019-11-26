U.S Sen. Capito nominates 32 West Virginians for admission to U.S. Service Academies

From the Office of U.S. Senator Capito:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today announced U.S. Service Academy nominations for 32 qualified high school seniors from 16 counties in West Virginia. A board chosen by Senator Capito reviewed each nominee’s application, interviewed candidates, and made recommendations.

“Reviewing service academy applications each year leaves me so inspired,” Senator Capito said. “These young men and women represent the best and brightest of their class. Their combination of strong academic performance, involvement in extra-curricular activities, and proven leadership skills put them on a successful pathway to becoming the nation’s next leaders. I am thrilled to support them for admission to our U.S. Service Academies and know they will represent West Virginia well.”

Service academy nominees are listed below:

U.S. Air Force Academy

Nicholas Ross Brumage, Kanawha County

Colton Ky Dudley, Wood County

Alecxander Marshall Gwynn (also nominated to the U.S. Military Academy), Jackson County

Donovan Joseph Itobi, Jefferson County

Nathaniel Allen Starkey, Jefferson County

Thomas Bryce Swalm, Berkeley County

Logan Nathaniel Vance, Clay County

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Elizabeth DuBois Kay (also nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy), Kanawha County

U.S. Military Academy

Robert Norman Gray Foglesong, Jefferson County

Alecxander Marshall Gwynn (also nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy), Jackson County

Zachary Guy Lowes, Logan County

Christopher Theodore Martineau (also nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy), Jefferson County

Kelly Margaret Martineau (also nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy), Logan County

Kaitlin Madison Nester, Kanawha County

Jordon Ray Nibert, Fayette County

Sophie Grace Talkington, Harrison County

Jacob John Van Nostrand, Cabell County

Dillon Joseph Ziolkowski, Ohio County

U.S. Naval Academy

Morganne Berkeley Andrews, Berkeley County

Blayne Lee Butler, Mason County

Victoria Lynn Carson, Nicholas County

Connor Scott Chapman, Cabell County

Isabella Christine DiSaia, Ohio County

Olivia Rose Esposito, Taylor County

Elizabeth DuBois Kay (also nominated to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy), Kanawha County

Trey Ryan Jones, Jackson County

Charley Evelyn Longerbeam, Berkeley County

Christopher Theodore Martineau (also nominated to the U.S. Military Academy), Jefferson County

Kelly Margaret Martineau (also nominated to the U.S. Military Academy), Jefferson County

Thomas Richard Minor, Ohio County

Ethan Robert Procter, Cabell County

Daisy Elizabeth Reasbeck, Ohio County

Brent Donald Robinson, Monongalia County

Harmon Randall Wamsley, Webster County

Abbigail Christine White, Jefferson County

Grace Isabelle Zuniga, Jackson County