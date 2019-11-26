U.S Sen. Capito nominates 32 West Virginians for admission to U.S. Service Academies
From the Office of U.S. Senator Capito:
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today announced U.S. Service Academy nominations for 32 qualified high school seniors from 16 counties in West Virginia. A board chosen by Senator Capito reviewed each nominee’s application, interviewed candidates, and made recommendations.
“Reviewing service academy applications each year leaves me so inspired,” Senator Capito said. “These young men and women represent the best and brightest of their class. Their combination of strong academic performance, involvement in extra-curricular activities, and proven leadership skills put them on a successful pathway to becoming the nation’s next leaders. I am thrilled to support them for admission to our U.S. Service Academies and know they will represent West Virginia well.”
Service academy nominees are listed below:
U.S. Air Force Academy
Nicholas Ross Brumage, Kanawha County
Colton Ky Dudley, Wood County
Alecxander Marshall Gwynn (also nominated to the U.S. Military Academy), Jackson County
Donovan Joseph Itobi, Jefferson County
Nathaniel Allen Starkey, Jefferson County
Thomas Bryce Swalm, Berkeley County
Logan Nathaniel Vance, Clay County
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
Elizabeth DuBois Kay (also nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy), Kanawha County
U.S. Military Academy
Robert Norman Gray Foglesong, Jefferson County
Alecxander Marshall Gwynn (also nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy), Jackson County
Zachary Guy Lowes, Logan County
Christopher Theodore Martineau (also nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy), Jefferson County
Kelly Margaret Martineau (also nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy), Logan County
Kaitlin Madison Nester, Kanawha County
Jordon Ray Nibert, Fayette County
Sophie Grace Talkington, Harrison County
Jacob John Van Nostrand, Cabell County
Dillon Joseph Ziolkowski, Ohio County
U.S. Naval Academy
Morganne Berkeley Andrews, Berkeley County
Blayne Lee Butler, Mason County
Victoria Lynn Carson, Nicholas County
Connor Scott Chapman, Cabell County
Isabella Christine DiSaia, Ohio County
Olivia Rose Esposito, Taylor County
Elizabeth DuBois Kay (also nominated to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy), Kanawha County
Trey Ryan Jones, Jackson County
Charley Evelyn Longerbeam, Berkeley County
Christopher Theodore Martineau (also nominated to the U.S. Military Academy), Jefferson County
Kelly Margaret Martineau (also nominated to the U.S. Military Academy), Jefferson County
Thomas Richard Minor, Ohio County
Ethan Robert Procter, Cabell County
Daisy Elizabeth Reasbeck, Ohio County
Brent Donald Robinson, Monongalia County
Harmon Randall Wamsley, Webster County
Abbigail Christine White, Jefferson County
Grace Isabelle Zuniga, Jackson County