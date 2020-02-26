U.S. Sen. Capito issues statement on pro-life votes

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today released a statement after the Senate failed to advance both the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act and the Pain Capable Unborn Child Act. The procedural votes failed by 56-41 and 53-44, respectively. Under Senate rules, 60 votes were needed to move the bills forward.

“Today, the Senate failed to move forward on a bill that would guarantee that babies born alive after an attempted abortion receive appropriate medical care. The Senate also failed to move forward on a bill that would protect life after 20 weeks,” Senator Capito said. “I co-sponsored and voted for both of these bills, and I’m disappointed that neither received the 60 votes necessary to advance towards passage.”