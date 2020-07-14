U.S. Sen. Capito issues statement on charges against former Clarksburg VA employee

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today released the below statement following the news that U.S. Attorney Bill Powell has charged former Clarksburg VA Hospital employee Reta Mays with seven counts of murder and one count of assault with intent to murder:

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.

“Our veterans should always feel safe and cared for at our VA hospitals. Period. The situation at the Clarksburg VA was sickening and deeply troubling. It is unacceptable in any setting. My heart breaks for the families of these veterans, and I know I speak for all West Virginians when I say that we are astounded that something like this could happen. The families of these victims deserve answers, and today’s news will help bring some closure to what has been a long and painful journey. Going forward, it is important that we make sure our veterans receive the best care possible, feel safe while receiving care at our West Virginia VA medical facilities, and tragedies like this never, ever happen again.”

BACKGROUND:

Since the news first broke, Senator Capito has consistently remained in close contact with those involved in this investigation, such as VA Secretary Wilkie, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, Clarksburg VA Director Glenn Snider, and VA Inspector General Michael Missal, as well as checking in with staff on the progress of the investigation.