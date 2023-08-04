U.S. Sen. Capito announces support to help restart Generation WV Fellowship Program

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) award from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to Generation West Virginia (GWV). The award, which was secured through a CDS request made by Senator Capito, will assist GWV in restarting its fellowship program and retaining the next generation of West Virginia’s business leaders.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito

“A strong workforce is an essential component to the success of our state. Programs like Generation West Virginia not only help retain talent right here in West Virginia, but also helps to strengthen our workforce by providing young professionals with the tools and experience needed to thrive in the workplace and build their professional network. I was proud to secure this award that assists Generation West Virginia in carrying out their mission of building a better future for all of West Virginia,” Senator Capito said.

“The Generation West Virginia Fellowship Program is giving young, talented West Virginians the tools they need to learn, grow and thrive in West Virginia. We’re thankful that Sen. Capito sees the value in retaining our young talent, and we’re looking forward to expanding this important program with this support,” Alex Weld, Executive Director of Generation West Virginia, said.

Award details listed below:

· $206,000 for Generation West Virginia (Morgantown, W.Va.) to help support efforts to restart Generation West Virginia’s fellowship program and retain the next generation of West Virginia’s business leaders.