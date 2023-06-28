US Sen. Capito announces over $2.1 million in Congressionally directed spending for West Virginia Ag Business projects

WV. Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, has announced $2,155,126.30 from the Small Business Administration (SBA) for three West Virginia agricultural business development projects. This funding, which was secured through Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests made by Senator Capito for Fiscal Year (FY) 2023, will be used to support West Virginia agriculture business development resources, increase food safety and monitoring, and improve the dairy industry across the state.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito

In total, Senator Capito secured $250,950,000 in direct spending measures for initiatives and projects across West Virginia through the FY 2023 appropriations omnibus package.

“I’m pleased to have secured this funding to help West Virginia’s agricultural industry and support our hardworking farmers. I have seen first-hand how businesses in West Virginia are revolutionizing the agriculture sector, and creating innovative ways to make West Virginia products more accessible. I’m looking forward to seeing how these funds will help expand our agricultural industry, grow our dairy industry, and increase our means of monitoring food safety,” Senator Capito said.

Individual awards listed below:

· $1,106,700 for West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) Dairy Workforce Development: This funding aims to increase the West Virginia dairy industry’s financial stability, opportunity to be self-sustaining, and public education.

· $818,362.30 for the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) Agribusiness Development Project: This project would provide agribusiness development through training, technical assistance, and access to capital for new and expanding agribusinesses.

· $230,064 for West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) Process Authority: This funding aims to reestablish an entity for the validation of thermal process for makers of acidified and low-acid canned foods in the state of West Virginia, known as process authority.