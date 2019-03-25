Latest News:
U.S. Rep. McKinley taking West Virginia district issues back to Congress

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

U.S. Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., makes a stop at the State Capitol Building on March 1.
(News and Sentinel photo by Steven Allen Adams)

CHARLESTON, W.Va.  — West Virginia’s 1st District congressman has spent much of March traveling his district and state hearing about the issues important to citizens and state leaders.

U.S. Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., spent the beginning of March in Charleston meeting with Gov. Jim Justice and members of the state Senate and House of Delegates, where he once served representing the people of Ohio County.

This week, the four-term congressman was back in the district learning more about the opioid epidemic, issues facing correctional officers, and ways to help get food to those who need it most.

