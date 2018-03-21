U.S. Rep. Jenkins pushes anti-drug bills in House

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — A task force to coordinate federal government efforts against fentanyl would be created under legislation proposed by U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins, also a current Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in West Virginia.

Jenkins said he is continuing to focus on state and national problems with opioid addiction, and presently has three pieces of legislation before the House Energy and Commerce Committee addressing the issue.

The first establishes a fentanyl task force to coordinate the efforts of federal agencies in their efforts to eliminate fentanyl from communities. Among the departments which would be represented on the task force are the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Read the entire article: http://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2018/03/jenkins-pushes-anti-drug-bills-in-house/

See more from The Intelligencer and Wheeling News Register