U.S. Rep. Jenkins pushes anti-drug bills in House
By JOSELYN KING
The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register
WHEELING, W.Va. — A task force to coordinate federal government efforts against fentanyl would be created under legislation proposed by U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins, also a current Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in West Virginia.
The first establishes a fentanyl task force to coordinate the efforts of federal agencies in their efforts to eliminate fentanyl from communities. Among the departments which would be represented on the task force are the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.
