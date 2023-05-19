U.S. Rep. Carol Miller joins U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith as co-chairs of new coal caucus

By CHARLES BOOTHE, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

For the Register-Herald of Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. — U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-1st District, W.Va., has joined U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th District, Va., , as co-chairs of the new Congressional Coal Caucus.

“West Virginia has provided the nation and the world with coal for generations, and as the second largest coal producer, we will continue to power the United States for years to come,” Miller said. “As the co-chair of the Congressional Coal Caucus, I will fight to preserve and protect one of our greatest natural resources. I look forward to working with my colleagues to protect American coal and save society from the nightmare of energy poverty being proposed by leftwing radicals and so-called environmentalists.”

Miller announced Thursday the caucus held its first meeting Wednesday and created a list of strategic priorities.

Those priorities include:

• Oversight on EPA’s Power Plant Agenda

• Grid Reliability Legislation

• Rail Service Reliability

• Support Future Coal Use

• Promote Policies to Facilitate Coal Exports

• Oversight on DOI’s Federal Coal Leasing Program Review

• Support Pro-Coal Tax Policies

