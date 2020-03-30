Coronavirus Update: U.S. Postal Service takes precautions while still delivering mail

SCOTT McCLOSKEY, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — The U.S. Postal Service is taking precautions while working to process and deliver mail for its customers during the coronavirus outbreak, according to federal and local officials.

Wheeling Postmaster Ron Burns said they are taking every precaution they can in the mail service process and to remain open to the public.

Burns said they are working continuously to wipe down and disinfect areas like door handles, countertops and many other surfaces inside their post office locations.

“Anything that somebody touches, we are required to wipe (disinfect) those surfaces every hour,” Burns explained.

He said they have the lobby marked with signage for people to stay at least six feet apart. “They have been pretty good about that,” he added.

He said letter carriers are adapting to their daily letter routes as they continue to encounter a variety of ongoing changes with homes and businesses. …

Read more:

https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2020/03/post-office-takes-precautions-while-still-delivering-mail/