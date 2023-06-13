U.S. House of Representatives Speaker McCarthy endorses Riley Moore in 2nd District House race in West Virginia

Steven Allen Adams, Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy threw his weight behind State Treasurer Riley Moore for the 2nd Congressional District Republican primary in 2024.

In a statement released Monday afternoon by the Moore campaign, McCarthy, R-Calif., announced his support for Moore to succeed U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., for the open 2nd District seat in 2024

State Treasurer Riley Moore and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

“Riley Moore is a proven conservative with a track record of success who is critical to helping us undo the damage the Biden Administration has caused,” McCarthy said. “His experience as a legislator and State Treasurer is crucial in helping us rein in the out of control spending of the radical left and helping us get our financial house in order.”

McCarthy is fresh off a successful debt ceiling negotiation with President Joe Biden, which holds federal government spending flat through the beginning of 2025, sets caps on non-defense spending, uses unspent federal COVID-19 dollars, and puts back in place work requirements for certain recipients of food stamps.

