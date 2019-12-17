U.S. Congresswoman Miller announces $5.4 Million for rural broadband in West Virginia

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Carol Miller, R-WV, announced today a grant of $5,432,056 from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to expand rural broadband across West Virginia.

The funds will be distributed over 10 years to more than 7,057 homes and businesses. This is the eighth wave of the Connect America Fund Phase II, that is providing funding to 21 states total. Full details are below.

“Working alongside President Trump, his administration, and the FCC, I’m thrilled to have made rural broadband a priority in West Virginia,” said Congresswoman Miller. “This grant will help bring high speed connectivity to our state to improve education, create jobs, and help small businesses grow.”

“In West Virginia and across the nation, we’re continuing to close the digital divide so that all Americans—no matter where they live—have access to affordable broadband connectivity and the digital opportunity it brings,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “And as this eighth round of funding demonstrates, the Connect America Fund Phase II Auction is doing so in a cost-effective way: Because providers competed for Connect America Fund Auction support, finite universal service dollars reached many more homes and businesses at a much lower cost.”

Full Details: