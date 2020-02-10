U.S. Congresswoman Carol Miller: Week in Review

By Congresswoman Carol Miller

W.Va. 3rd District

What a fantastic and busy week we have had!

U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va.

Tuesday night, President Trump traveled to the House Floor to deliver the State of the Union Address. He reported that our economy is booming, our country is the safest it has ever been, we are swiftly moving toward energy independence, working on paid family leave policies and quality health care options, as well as ending the crisis on our Southern Border. President Trump has kept the promises he made to the American people upon taking office, and I could not be more grateful. It is a shame Speaker Pelosi decided to rip up this speech because it was one of the best I have heard. America and West Virginia are in a much better place than we were three years ago.

Following the State of the Union, the U.S. Senate voted to acquit President Trump of all charges against him. Impeachment is finally over. This desperate attempt by Washington Democrats to overturn the results of the 2016 election has failed once and for all. President Trump is delivering on his promises, and Congress can finally put games aside and do the job we were sent here to do.

Additionally, I testified before the Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Government Operations about the positive impact President Trump has had in our state. Seated next to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), I spoke about all the ways President Trump has delivered on his promises. Since he took office, 37,000 West Virginian’s have been lifted out of poverty, wages have increased by 5% annually, 55 opportunity zones have brought significant investment, the home ownership rate is up 2.6%, new business applications are up 12%, and the real median household income has risen 10%. We still have a long way to go, but the results we can already see are incredible. Click the image below to watch my full testimony.



Below are my mobile office hours for the month of February. If you have any thoughts, comments, or concerns, please stop by!