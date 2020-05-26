U.S. Census: Your response can make a difference

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Counting everyone in the 2020 Census can help communities receive funding for health care, education, emergency services, and more. Over the next decade, lawmakers, business owners, and many others will use 2020 Census data to make critical decisions for communities nationwide.

“If you have already responded to the 2020 Census—thank you! Your response helps shape your future. If you have not yet responded online or by phone, you may receive a paper questionnaire so you can respond by mail. You are strongly encouraged to respond promptly. Even if you receive a paper questionnaire, you can still respond online at 2020census.gov.”

The U.S. Census Bureau, in coordination with federal, state, and local health officials, began a phased restart of some 2020 Census field operations in select geographic areas earlier this month.

“Counting a diverse and growing population in the United States and the five U.S. territories is a massive undertaking, and we need your help. Using social media, you can easily inform others of the importance of the census and encourage them to respond. Help us spread the word about the 2020 Census!”