Two more WV casinos to offer sports betting soon, official says

By JAKE JARVIS

NCWV Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state’s casinos continue to implement their newfound ability to offer sports betting, a practice which until earlier this year was prohibited by federal law.

That’s according to Lottery Director John Myers, who gave an update on sports betting at a regularly scheduled meeting Thursday. He told members of the Lottery Commission that two more casinos will offer that type of gambling soon.

“During the last month, we have begun sports gaming at the Mountaineer Casino on Nov. 20,” Myers said. “We’ve completed testing Delaware North, which includes both Mardi Gras and Wheeling Island casinos on Nov. 19. Both of those locations will have the mobile app when they begin receiving wagers.”

