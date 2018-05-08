Trump weighs in on W.Va.’s GOP primary

By JESS MANCINI

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Candidates Monday jumped on the president’s tweet urging voters to not vote for Don Blankenship, including Blankenship.

“As some have said, I am Trumpier than Trump and this morning proves it,” Blankenship said.

President Trump encouraged voters to vote for either Attorney General Patrick Morrisey or U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins in today’s primary election for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate from West Virginia.