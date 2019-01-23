Traveling Korean War Memorial coming to Ravenswood in April

Jackson Newspapers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Traveling Korean War Memorial will visit Ravenswood from April 25-28.

The memorial is a replica of the one in Washington, D.C., said Katrena Ramsey, superintendent of parks and recreation.

“This will be an incredible educational opportunity for our schools, and we are also working on an actual ceremony for that Friday during school hours. We can’t release the details just yet, but we are working our connections to bring significant VIPs to speak. We want to honor all who served in the conflict, sometimes referred to as ‘The Forgotten War’ and will be working with the local veterans organizations in order to identify and invite these veterans,” Ravenswood Board of Parks and Recreation president Brian McCommon said in a statement.

